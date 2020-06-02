SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Position Increased by Bogle Investment Management L P DE

Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,986 shares during the quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE owned 0.36% of SINA worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of SINA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SINA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SINA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SINA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,928. SINA Corp has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -103.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. SINA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SINA Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

SINA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SINA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

