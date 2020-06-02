SONO Reaches Market Cap of $2,783.75 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. SONO has a market cap of $2,783.75 and $5.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SONO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin . The official website for SONO is projectsono.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24.

