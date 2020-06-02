SonoCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,293.00 (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. SonoCoin has a market cap of $5.35 million and $3,293.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SonoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001991 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SonoCoin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02065555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00180428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029059 BTC.

SonoCoin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io

SonoCoin Coin Trading

SonoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

