Stephanie Ferris Sells 6,582 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FIS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.87. 2,028,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,960. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.60.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 498.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

