Summit X LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,925,252. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

