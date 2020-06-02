Summit X LLC Purchases 2,312 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

DIS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.23. 7,723,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

