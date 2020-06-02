Summit X LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,387,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,547. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

