Summit X LLC Sells 25,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit X LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.8% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

NYSE:T traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. 17,321,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,408,444. The firm has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

