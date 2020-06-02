Summit X LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.75. 52,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,489. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

