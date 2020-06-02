Suretly (SUR) Market Capitalization Achieves $51,307.26

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002282 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market cap of $51,307.26 and $1,105.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.69 or 0.04656906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.