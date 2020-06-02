Tether Achieves Market Cap of $9.17 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010477 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, ChaoEX, Bit-Z and Kryptono. Tether has a total market capitalization of $9.17 billion and $51.58 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.02058277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00180595 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046127 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00126787 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,479,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,187,991,663 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Gate.io, LBank, Sistemkoin, Coinut, B2BX, BitMart, FCoin, UEX, TOPBTC, Bibox, HitBTC, Bitfinex, BitForex, IDCM, ABCC, Kraken, Exmo, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, EXX, Kucoin, BtcTurk, Iquant, DragonEX, Kryptono, TDAX, Binance, Huobi, CoinBene, MBAex, ChaoEX, BigONE, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, C2CX, IDAX, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Liqui, BTC-Alpha, Bit-Z, QBTC, Upbit, OKEx and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

