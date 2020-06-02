Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report sales of $461.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.47 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $689.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,648,000 after buying an additional 57,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 244,737 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,146,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 77.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,085,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after buying an additional 472,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after buying an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. 29,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.