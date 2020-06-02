The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned The Pennant Group an industry rank of 79 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on PNTG. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ PNTG traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 157,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,461. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Scott E. Lamb purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

