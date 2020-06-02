Tonit M. Calaway Sells 18,500 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,711.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BWA traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. 2,985,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,878. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BorgWarner by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 704,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $93,920,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,496,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

