Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,403,001 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,348,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403,001 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.69% of TELUS worth $142,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TELUS by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146,869 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,984,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $852,386,000 after buying an additional 137,364 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 100.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,856,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,541,000 after buying an additional 4,942,514 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,312,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,525 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,184,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,408 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. 97,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.09%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

