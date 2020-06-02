Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,154,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,251,887 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 2.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $939,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of RY traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.45. 1,351,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

