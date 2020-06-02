Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 104,142 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $219,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,661 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

NYSE:V traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.69. 4,478,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,988,247. The company has a market cap of $379.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

