Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 341,315 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $187,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,218,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $978,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.02. 771,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.