Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,739 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $68,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.14. 66,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,614. The company has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

