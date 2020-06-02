Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,463 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $156,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

