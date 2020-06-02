Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $115,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,203. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.46.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

