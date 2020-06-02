Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,025,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade makes up 24.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 43.26% of TD Ameritrade worth $8,111,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth about $195,276,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 208.3% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 123,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

