Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,449,613 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,963,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,449,613 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $173,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,755,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,408,444. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

