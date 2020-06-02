Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,572 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $146,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $123.25. The company had a trading volume of 240,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,699. The company has a market cap of $351.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $101.40 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.