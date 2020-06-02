Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,391,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,967,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 1.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $524,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 51,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,925. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.