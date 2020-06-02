Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.01

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.01 and last traded at C$54.00, with a volume of 19089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.25 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $493.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.77 per share, with a total value of C$35,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,657,188.33.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

