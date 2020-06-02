Unify (UNIFY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,775.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Unify has a market cap of $89,975.28 and $2,775.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last week, Unify has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00479419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003182 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

