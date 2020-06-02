United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,161 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $86,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.98. The stock had a trading volume of 134,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

