Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Acquires New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,000. Gilead Sciences makes up about 30.1% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after buying an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.17. 12,921,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,354,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

