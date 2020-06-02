Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Invests $4.09 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000. Walt Disney makes up about 17.2% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.38. 7,052,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.30. The firm has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.