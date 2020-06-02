Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.91 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Verge has a market cap of $69.33 million and $2.91 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Upbit, Cryptopia and Graviex. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00480799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000751 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003138 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004514 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,285,601,943 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Coindeal, Huobi, Bitbns, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, YoBit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Binance, TradeOgre, Graviex, Gate.io and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

