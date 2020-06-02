Visa (NYSE:V) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Visa (NYSE:V) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a daily sentiment score of -1.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Visa's ranking:

Shares of V traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,455,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $379.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average is $184.18.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,661 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

