Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,945,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,380 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Walmart worth $448,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,937,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,699. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $351.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

