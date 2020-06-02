Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,435,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,916,659 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $572,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. 9,044,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,539,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $863,913 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

