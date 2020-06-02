Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

BLDR stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. 46,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,882. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $736,743.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,724.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,415. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after buying an additional 57,066 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,121,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,912,000 after buying an additional 362,030 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,146,000 after buying an additional 147,880 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

