Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce $215.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $336.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $444.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 895,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

