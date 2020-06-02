Zacks: Analysts Expect Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Bancolombia posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Bancolombia stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. 19,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,541. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,741,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $13,361,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,029,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 3,205.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 247,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 239,628 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

