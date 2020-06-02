Zacks: Analysts Set $41.67 Target Price for Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $41.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 85 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Wexler bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,220,671.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 136,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,797.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,978,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,937,460.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 140,045 shares of company stock worth $3,072,222. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 47.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 162.0% in the first quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

TPB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 54,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,313. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $469.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.