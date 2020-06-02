Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce sales of $1.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $790,000.00 to $2.16 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $14.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.79 million, with estimates ranging from $3.47 million to $38.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

AVEO stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 3,284,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.69.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

