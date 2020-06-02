Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.61. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Trex by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $10,616,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $890,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.83. 25,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.70. Trex has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $132.84.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

