Zacks: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 189 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 17,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.82. LCNB has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $19.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LCNB by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LCNB by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LCNB by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

