Zen Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $219,958.59 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $219,958.59 and approximately $1,308.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02065555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00180428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

