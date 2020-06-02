ZEON Network (ZEON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.08 Million

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02065555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00180428 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029059 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX, Hotbit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.