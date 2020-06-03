-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.77). Liberty Media Formula One Series C reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on FWONK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. 1,501,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,134. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

