$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.72. Msci posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Msci.

Get Msci alerts:

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,020. Msci has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $356.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Msci (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.