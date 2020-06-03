110,236 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,234 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,994,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,295,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,186,313. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

