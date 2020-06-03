28,300 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Bought by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Hexcel accounts for approximately 1.5% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Hexcel by 105.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,267,000 after acquiring an additional 168,753 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after acquiring an additional 217,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,532,000 after acquiring an additional 72,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HXL traded up $4.51 on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

