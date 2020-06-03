3,338 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.74.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,817,278. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,701,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,909,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $240.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

