3,500 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,007,383,000 after acquiring an additional 234,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after acquiring an additional 770,357 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 57,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

