3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in 3M by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $160.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.88. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

